Ahmedabad: Two booked for abetment to suicide

Police on Sunday booked two persons on charges of abetment to suicide after a 22-year-old man employed as a washing factory worker in Danilimda of Ahmedabad took his life after he was accused of stealing a mobile phone. Of the two one has been arrested, while the other one is on the run, police added.

The case was lodged after a video was found on the victim’s phone almost a fortnight after his death.

According to police, siblings Hariom alias Golu Tomar and Santosh Tomar, natives of Dholpur in Rajasthan, have been booked for abetting the suicide of 22-year-old Akash Tomar, a resident of Danilimda in Ahmedabad and native of Dholpur in Rajasthan.

Both the accused and victim used to work in VP Axim washing factory in Danilimda and lived on the factory premises.

According to the police, Akash allegedly died by suicide by hanging in his room on the factory premises on September 25. Moments before he took his life, Akash recorded a video of himself stating, “Do not trust anybody in today’s world. I used to live in Ahmedabad with my friends Hariom and Santosh (accused duo). Some boy lost his phone worth Rs 10,000 and they suspected me of stealing it. Despite the fact that I have been to their house in Rajasthan many times they ensured that my image in front of my employer is ruined. I will prove my honesty by killing myself.”

The victim’s uncle, Brajesh Sisodia, submitted a complaint to the Danilimda police on Saturday night following which a first Information report was lodged under Indian penal code section 306 for abetment to suicide and 114 for abettor present when offence is committed.

“Akash had called me on September 24 and said that a few people were accusing him of stealing a mobile phone. I told him to leave his job, get his balance salary and come to Rajasthan. But he said that he can’t leave the job in the middle. Then on September 25, I got a call from one of his colleagues that he had been taken to LG Hospital in Ahmedabad after he hanged himself. We found the video recording on his cellphone today,” said Brijesh Sisodia, uncle of deceased Akash Tomar.

Taking cognisance, a police officer at Danilimda PS said, “Earlier an accidental death was registered in the case but after the video was discovered by the victim’s relative, we booked a case today. One of the accused Santosh has been arrested while the other is on the run.”

