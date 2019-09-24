Ahmedabad: Two arrested for stealing over Rs 16,000 via ‘Teen Patti’ game

Cyber Crime police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing thousands of rupees from the debit card of a city-based victim, in order to buy ‘online chips’ of a mobile application based ‘Teen Patti’ game.

Advertising

According to police, the two accused had allegedly used the debit card details of one Tushar Matto, a resident of Ahmedabad, to buy online chips worth Rs 16,766 from his bank account.

“The case was registered in September and we found out that a total of 37 transactions had been made from his debit card through Octro Inc — a popular mobile gaming company — which has launched the Teen Patti game. Using technical surveillance, we managed to arrest the two accused,” said an official of the Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad.

The accused have been identified as Nikunj Singh (23) and Hitesh Patel (21), both residents of Ahmedabad.

“Nikunj has revealed that he wanted to buy the ‘royal pass’ in PUBG for which he contacted Hitesh, who along with one Natu Thakore, used Nikunj’s phone to buy online chips in the game using the victim’s debit card. The Teen Patti mobile app game doesn’t require the necessary OTP system, so the accused managed to buy chips worth over Rs 16,000 and later transferred the money in their accounts through Paytm,” said the official.

Natu Thakore is currently absconding in the case.