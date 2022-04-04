Ahmedabad: Two arrested for stealing 15 ACs from godown

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested two men for stealing as many as 15 air-conditioners from a factory godown in Naroda on Sunday.

According to police, the accused Sabyasachi Pal (20), a native of Odisha and Mehul More (20), a native of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, were held by the DCB team along with a rickshaw in which they had kept 15 Llyod ACs which they had stolen from Shri Corporation godown in Naroda Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in November last year.

“The accused are unemployed and used to stay in a shed in Nar-oda GIDC. To make quick money, they stole 15 Llyod ACs from a godown last year which they had kept at their shed. We received a tip that two men were trying to sell branded ACs at cheaper rates. They were arrested on Sunday,” said a senior DCB official.