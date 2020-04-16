Ahmedabad: Two arrested for smuggling 760 litres of country liquor

Police also arrested a 30-year-old man Mahesh Lakhani, a resident of Naroda, for selling pan gutkha, cigarettes and bidis worth Rs 15,000 without permit in Naroda area of Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Representational Image) Police also arrested a 30-year-old man Mahesh Lakhani, a resident of Naroda, for selling pan gutkha, cigarettes and bidis worth Rs 15,000 without permit in Naroda area of Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Two persons were arrested for smuggling 760 litres of country liquor in Khokhara area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday night. According to police, the two accused were held smuggling the bottles of country liquor in a Hyundai i20 car and a scooter near Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Khokhara area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday around 11 pm.

The accused have been identified as Zaid Qureshi (19), a resident of Jamalpur in Ahmedabad and Aadil Sheikh (22), a resident of Gomtipur in Ahmedabad.

“The two accused were held by the patrolling team of Khokhara police station near Karnavati Bungalows… They were in a black i20 car and a scooter. On checking the vehicles, 760 litres of country liquor were found it, which the accused intended to sell in the city area. They have been booked under the Prohibition Act,” said a police officer at Khokhara police station.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a 30-year-old man Mahesh Lakhani, a resident of Naroda, for selling pan gutkha, cigarettes and bidis worth Rs 15,000 without permit in Naroda area of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

