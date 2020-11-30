Ahmedabad: Two arrested for gangrape, murder bid on minor

The child has been admitted to a local hospital where she is being treated of her injuries, police said. (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested for alleged gangrape and murder bid on a seven-year-old girl in Ahmedabad rural Saturday, police said.

The accused, including the child’s uncle, allegedly lured her with an autorickshaw ride, police said. They took the girl to a nearby house and raped her, they added.

“The accused attempted to strangulate the girl which left her bruised. The men took the child in the autorickshaw and dumped her in an unconscious state outside her house on Saturday noon. Her mother found her lying on the road and alerted others following which the two accused were chased and nabbed by a few local residents,” a police officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at Vivekananda Nagar police station and the two men booked under IPC Section 376D for gang rape, 307 for attempted murder, 366 for kidnapping and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The child has been admitted to a local hospital where she is being treated of her injuries, police said.

