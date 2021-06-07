Ahmedabad: Twitter user booked for derogatory comment against SC/ST, Muslims

Police have booked the Twitter handle under IPC sections 153A for promoting enmity between different groups, 153b for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, 500 for defamation, 292 for exhibiting obscenity, 501 for printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory, 504 for intentional insult, 505 for public mischief and 507 for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication along with sections of The SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act.

Police have booked a case against a Twitter user for allegedly using derogatory words against the scheduled caste community and a religious group.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Vatva GIDC police station on Saturday night against a Twitter handle that goes by the name “Chowkidar Santosh Nihalani” at the behest of a complaint filed by Chhotabhai Rathod (64), a social worker from Ghodasar in Ahmedabad.

“I was checking my feed on my Twitter account on May 27 when I came across this profile that used derogatory language for Dalit community, Chhara community and Muslims. In the guise of making a political comment against an opposition party, the user had used offensive words against many communities,” said Rathod in his complaint. “I am not interested in his political comments but the derogatory words he used against the Dalit community and Muslims are unacceptable.”

Police have booked the Twitter handle under IPC sections 153A for promoting enmity between different groups, 153b for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, 500 for defamation, 292 for exhibiting obscenity, 501 for printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory, 504 for intentional insult, 505 for public mischief and 507 for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication along with sections of The SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act.