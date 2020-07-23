Ahmedabad: Tutor held for ‘raping’ 12-year-old boy

Based on a complaint by his parents, police booked a case of rape and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 376 and 506 as well as sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the tutor. (Representational Image) Based on a complaint by his parents, police booked a case of rape and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 376 and 506 as well as sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the tutor. (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old private tutor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy in a society in West Ahmedabad.

According to police, the accused teacher allegedly forced himself multiple times on the boy who was enrolled at his coaching centre and threatened him to not reveal it to anyone.

“The child is enrolled in class 8 of a private school and also takes tuitions from the tutor who lives in his neighbourhood. For the past two months, due to lockdown, the child was attending online classes. However, the teacher called him to his place a month ago to allegedly complete his remaining lessons in English. He then forced himself on the boy multiple times at his residence,” said a police officer.

“After 4-5 days, the boy stopped attending tuitions. Recently, the child complained of pain in his private parts and his parents took him to a doctor after which the ordeal was revealed. The child told his parents that the tutor told him that he would kill himself if he revealed it to his parents,” the officer added.

Based on a complaint by his parents, police booked a case of rape and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 376 and 506 as well as sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the tutor.

“We detained the teacher on Wednesday and arrested him today,” the police added.

