Ahmedabad: Truckers’ groups split over strike, impact lukewarm

Ahmedabad: Truck drivers play cards as trucks remain parked after operators and owners strike against fuel price hike and third party insurance premium hike. (PTI file photo) Ahmedabad: Truck drivers play cards as trucks remain parked after operators and owners strike against fuel price hike and third party insurance premium hike. (PTI file photo)

The country wide indefinite strike call given by transport operators from Monday against rising fuel prices did not have a marked impact in Gujarat due to differences between trucker associations. The Akhil Gujarat Truck Transport Association (AGTTA), deciding to stay away from the strike. “In fact I am not aware of what and why have they called for a strike in absence of an issue,” said Mukesh Dave, general secretary of AGTTA.

B Chenna Reddy, president of All India Confederation of Goods Operators Association (AICOGOA), admitted that the strike call had limited effect in Gujarat.

“But the effect in South-bound truck traffic was more visible,” he said. “We are waiting for final reports which should come in a day or so, but there will cascading effect on various sectors and on railways.” He, however, admitted that there were differences of views on joining the strike.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App