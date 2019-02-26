Ahmedabad: Tribals led by Cong MLA gherao police station, secure release of arrested man

Led by Congress MLA form Vansda, Anant Patel, hundreds of tribals gheraoed Chikhli police station in Navsari district on Sunday night, demanding release of a local tribal leader who was arrested over organising a meeting of tribal villagers.

According to sources, a new trend has begun in the tribal-dominated villages of Navsari district wherein villagers hold a meeting, popularly known as Rudhigat Gramsabha, where they reportedly discuss tribal issues and resolve issues of the locals. However, according to police, holding of such meetings are “illegal” since no permission is taken by tribals to hold them, and such meetings allegedly “promote hate and divisiveness”.

Police said that on February 9, a Rudhigat Gramsabha was held at Ranverikall village in Chikhli taluka. “Since it is illegal to call Rudhigat Gramsabha, we registered a case against eight persons under IPC section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) with Chikhli police station on February 9. However, all those accused had gone underground… Acting on a tip-off, our police team reached the village on Sunday evening and arrested on the accused, Mukesh Patel,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Navsari) R C Rana told The Indian Express.

As the news of Mukesh Patel’s detention spread, Congress MLA Anant Patel reached Chikhli police station. After the police refused to release him, hundreds of tribal men and women gheraoed the police station.

Only after Navsari Superintendent of Police Girish Pandya reached the police station and released Mukesh after speaking with the MLA, the tribals returned to their homes.

“At present, the situation is normal. We have come to know that those accused have approached the Navsari court for anticipatory bail,” Deputy SP Rana said.

However, the Congress MLA has accused the police of acting on the behest of local BJP leaders, and demanded the removal of Chikhli police station inspector D K Patel.

“The Inspector of Chikhli police station is working under the behest of Navsari BJP president, and registered the case. SP Pandya has assured us that they will investigate the role of the inspector and appropriate steps will be taken,” Anant Patel told The Indian Express.

Explaining about the role of Rudhigat Gramsabha in local tribal culture, the MLA said, “At the gramsabha, issues related to tribals are sorted out. The Rudhigat Gramsabha is only formed in those villages which has over 70 per cent tribal population. It has one president and all the villagers are members and they can organise it twice in an year or during any emergency situation. The motive behind holding Rudhigat Gramsabha is that it can conserve the ritual, tradition, language and behavior of tribals that are slowly vanishing.”