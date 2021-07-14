Ahmedabad trader, wife killed in car accident

The victims were identified as Shamji Tank (62) and his wife Jiku Tank (57), both residents of Sejpur in Ahmedabad.

An Ahmedabad trader and his wife were killed while their nephew was seriously injured after their car hit the road divider near Dhavana village on Ahmedabad-Maliya state highway near Halvad town of Morbi district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 1:45 am on Wednesday when driver of the car lost control while negotiating barricades placed by police at Dhavana approach road on the highway, police said. The victims were identified as Shamji Tank (62) and his wife Jiku Tank (57), both residents of Sejpur in Ahmedabad. Their nephew was identified as Aniruddhsinh Dodiya, a resident of Bhalgamda village in Halvad taluka of Morbi district.

“Dodiya, who was driving the car, lost the control of his vehicle and hit the road divider. Upon impact, the car did three somersaults before crashing in the road again. The injured were rushed to the government hospital where the couple died during treatment. The driver was referred to Dhrangadhra for further treatment,” Prakash Panara, a police sub-inspector attached to the Halvad police said, adding, “A home-guard posted at the check-post witnessed the incident and informed police.”

Tank was a native of Kondh village in Dhranagadhra taluka of Surendranagar district but had migrated to Ahmedabad where he used to run a provision store before retiring recently. “Their elder son lives in Halvad and they were on their way from Ahmedabad to Halvad to celebrate birthday of their daughter when they met with the accident,” Krunal Rajput, Tank’s nephew told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, police booked Dodiya on the basis of a complaint filed by Tank’s son Vishal. In his complaint, 35-year-old Vishal, who is a farmer and lives in Halvad town stated that Dodiya drove the car rashly and caused his parents’ death. The police have booked Dodiya under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (act done rashly or negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by acts done rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death negligently).