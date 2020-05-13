Ahmedabad to ease lockdown on May 15

All shopkeepers and vendors have to wear gloves, cap, mask and use sanitisers. Customers too have to be provided sanitisers. (PTI/Representational) All shopkeepers and vendors have to wear gloves, cap, mask and use sanitisers. Customers too have to be provided sanitisers. (PTI/Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will ease the strict lockdown from May 15 by allowing shops selling essential items to open from 8 am till 3 pm and cashless home deliveries. The city has been under a complete lockdown for a week from May 7. Barring milk and medicine shops, everything was ordered shut in the city till May 14.

“Grocery shops, vegetable and fruit vendors and grain grinding outlets will remain open from 8 am till 3 pm. Only these items can be sold, no transaction will be done beyond the fixed hours, it is mandatory to maintain social distancing, no person from the containment zones will be working in these stores, attempts should be made to transact through digital payment modes though it is not mandatory,” read a direction issued by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday.

The AMC has begun screening employees at grocery shops, grain grinding facilities, milk and medicine shops, vegetable and fruit vendors and home delivery staff, who will have to download Aarogya Setu app on their phones and will be allowed to deliver from 10 am to 5 pm.

Though use of currency notes has not been prohibited in shops, AMC has set up 150 teams that will handhold over 17,000 retail shops in installing payment apps on mobile phones and provide technical assistance.

“Currency notes can be used, though a separate tray has to be maintained for these. Similarly, notes to be returned will be maintained in a separate tray. During this give and take of currency notes, avoid direct contact. During transaction of currency notes and items at these shops, shopkeepers and customers are required to be separated by plastic or a similar required barrier,” the guidelines said.

All shopkeepers and vendors have to wear gloves, cap, mask and use sanitisers. Customers too have to be provided sanitisers.

