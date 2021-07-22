Ahmedabad: TMC supporters hold screening of Mamata’s martyrs’ day address

On this flagship political event of the party, Mamata addresses the party workers in big numbers. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Mamata has been addressing the party workers virtually for the past two occasions – in 2020 and 2021. (File photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Gujarat on Wedn-esday held screening of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s virtual address to observe party’s Shahid Diwas (martyrs’ day) at various places in the state.

TMC has been observing July 21 as Shahid Diwas to commemorate 13 Bengal Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing during a demonstration led by Mamata, then a Youth Congress leader, on July 21, 1993.

On this flagship political event of the party, Mamata addresses the party workers in big numbers. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Mamata has been addressing the party workers virtually for the past two occasions – in 2020 and 2021.

This year, the party decided to reach out to states other than West Bengal like Tripura, Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

The programmes in Gujarat were held under the party’s coordinator in the state Jitendra Khadayata. According to Khada-yata, the virtual address of Mam-ata was telecast live in Ahmed-abad, Surat, Vadodara and Anand.

“I got a letter from our TMC party leader (Rajya Sabha MP) Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on July 17 to hold the programme in Gujarat. So, we did programmes in as many places as we could. We did it with police permission while maintaining norms of social distancing,” said Khadayata, a resident of Godhra in Panchamahals.

In Ahmedabad, Khadayata said, the programme was held at a restaurant in Isanpur area and it was attended by around 15 party workers. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that TMC does not have a party structure in Gujarat so far, so they had requested Khadayata to coordinate observance of the martyrs’ day in Gujarat in a befitting manner.