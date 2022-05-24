Ahmedabad: Three workers dead, four injured in shed collapse at rice mill

Three labourers were killed and four others critically injured when an iron shed collapsed on them in a factory at Bavla in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Kalu alias Nilesh Thakor, Arman and Deepak Pagi, all residents of Bavla Taluka in Ahmedabad.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 7 pm on Monday when workers were constructing iron sheds at Girdhari rice mill factory situated adjacent to the Bavla-Dholka highway. The police said that a huge iron shed collapsed on the workers while it was being lifted using a crane.

“After the first call was made, teams of police rushed to the spot. Three people died at the spot while four others suffered critical injuries and were rushed to nearby Raja Hospital for emergency treatment. They are out of danger now. We have sent the bodies for postmortem on Tuesday morning and initially, an accidental death report has been filed,” said Bavla police station inspector RD Sagar.