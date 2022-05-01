scorecardresearch
Ahmedabad: Three-storey jeans manufacturing unit gutted in fire

According to fire service officials, The incident happened around 5 am at a unit of Globe Denwash Private Limited at Shyam Jyot Estate on the Motipura crossroads.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 1, 2022 12:06:47 pm
No casualty or injury was reported but more than 50 tonnes of clothing material were destroyed, added officials.

A three-storey jeans manufacturing unit at the Shahwadi area near Narolgam of Ahmedabad was gutted in a fire Sunday morning, said officials. No casualty or injury was reported but more than 50 tonnes of clothing material were destroyed, added officials.

According to fire service officials, The incident happened around 5 am at a unit of Globe Denwash Private Limited at Shyam Jyot Estate on the Motipura crossroads.

Read |Worker killed in blast at Naroda factory

“The first call was made around 5:08 am after which 17 vehicles and over 50 firefighting personnel, including the chief fire officer, rushed to the spot. Five water cannons were deployed to douse the fire which was controlled only by 8 am. No casualty or injury was reported and as per the owner of the unit, a loss of more than Rs 65 crore has been incurred due to the fire. The reason for the fire remains unknown. Teams of police and forensic sciences laboratory (FSL) have also reached the spot,” said a senior official of the Ahmedabad fire safety department.

