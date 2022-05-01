Ahmedabad: Three-storey jeans manufacturing unit gutted in fire

A three-storey jeans manufacturing unit at the Shahwadi area near Narolgam of Ahmedabad was gutted in a fire Sunday morning, said officials. No casualty or injury was reported but more than 50 tonnes of clothing material were destroyed, added officials.

According to fire service officials, The incident happened around 5 am at a unit of Globe Denwash Private Limited at Shyam Jyot Estate on the Motipura crossroads.

“The first call was made around 5:08 am after which 17 vehicles and over 50 firefighting personnel, including the chief fire officer, rushed to the spot. Five water cannons were deployed to douse the fire which was controlled only by 8 am. No casualty or injury was reported and as per the owner of the unit, a loss of more than Rs 65 crore has been incurred due to the fire. The reason for the fire remains unknown. Teams of police and forensic sciences laboratory (FSL) have also reached the spot,” said a senior official of the Ahmedabad fire safety department.