Ahmedabad: Three siblings die after luxury bus collides with motorcycle

Three siblings died after their motorcycle collided with a luxury bus in Palanpur of Banaskantha on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8am near Lakhani village in Palanpur when the speeding motorcycle collided head-on with the tourist bus.

The deceased siblings are Mukesh Prajapati (20), Ramesh Prajapati (18) and Jigar Prajapati (16) from Lalpur village in Palanpur.

“The three were on their way home when the accident occurred. The occupants of the luxury bus were travelling to a nearby Hanuman temple. The victims died on the spot and we have registered a case of accidental death,” said a police officer at Lakhani police station. “None of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. All of them died on the spot,” said Lakhani police station sub-inspector K K Patadiya.