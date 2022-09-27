scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Ahmedabad: Three college students booked for ‘creating ruckus’ at principal’s office

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members alleged that the three students belong to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) members, a claim the latter has denied.

Gujarat University Inspector incharge B L Vadukar said that no one has been detained in connection with the incident. (Representational/File)

Three students of L D Arts College in Ahmedabad were booked Monday for allegedly creating a ruckus at the principal’s office and manhandling him.

An FIR registered at Gujarat University Police Station has named three students Arjunbhai Rabari, third year BA student, Akash Desai, second year BA student, and third year BA student Zeel Rabari under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Gujarat University Inspector incharge B L Vadukar said that no one has been detained in connection with the incident.

According to a complaint filed by college principal Mahipatsinh Chavda the incident happened at around 10.15 am Monday when the principal had called the three students to his office after one of them misbehaved with a teacher.

“All three gathered in my office, abused and created a ruckus in the office. When I tried to stop them they tried to manhandle me and threatened to kill me and my staff members,” Chavda said in the complaint.

Denying the claims of the accused being members of NSUI, Bhavik Solanki, national coordinator of the student’s wing, said, “They are not NSUI members. Will anyone become a member if they get a picture clicked with someone that is being circulated by ABVP members. That is a three-year-old picture.”

Chavda later said, “All three are habitual offenders. There are several complaints against them, especially from female faculty teachers and female students. This July, they even gave an underwriting apologising about misbehaviour.”

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 12:05:17 am
