Ahmedabad: Three arrested for murder of security guard in Anand bungalow

Almost one-and-a-half months after a 65-year-old security guard was found murdered at a bungalow of an NRI family in Anand, police arrested three persons who attacked the victim in a loot bid.

According to police, Ramtu Bhoi, a resident of Anand was found murdered by unidentified persons at a bungalow in the Alkapuri area on September 5 night.

Police said that to crack the case a special investigation team (SIT) was formed which consisted of Anand Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group (SOG) and Local Police.

On Friday, police arrested three accused Vikram Talpada, Sanjay Talpada and Jenabhai Talpada, all residents of Dahevan in Anand, for the murder of a security guard and subsequent loot at the bungalow.

“Prima facie the case appeared to be that of loot attempt so a total of seven different teams were formed to investigate the case from all angles. The police focussed on such gangs involved in house break-ins and robberies in Anand and nearby areas and using technical and human intelligence, we were able to focus on a gang of five accused,” said a senior police official in Anand.

“Three accused have been held in this case and they were interrogated separately in the case. The accused have told us that they used to do recce of the deserted houses in Bhadran area and on September 5 night and they strangulated the security guard to death. However, the accused could not find anything valuable to steal after breaking into the house,” the official added.