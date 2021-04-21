Ahmedabad: Three arrested for ‘gang rape and murder’ of 25-yr-old woman

A postmortem report confirmed rape multiple times and pointed to injuries on the head and private parts as cause of death.

Three persons have been arrested by Ahmedabad Police for the alleged gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman’s body with injuries was found from Old City area of Ahmedabad on April 17 and was identified the next day after the police traced her husband. A postmortem report confirmed rape multiple times and pointed to injuries on the head and private parts as cause of death.

According to police, the woman and her husband were daily wage earners and have two children. They said the three accused men abducted the woman on April 17 morning when she was on her way to work and brought her to a nearby residence where she was given drugs and was raped, leading to her death.

“We found her body on April 17 and next day her husband was traced and she was identified… After the postmortem report was out, we lodged a case on April 19 and started investigation. Based on our probe, three men have been arrested on charges of gang rape (IPC section 376D), murder (302), abduction (362) and criminal conspiracy (120B),” said MA Patel, assistant commissioner of police, Ahmedabad city.