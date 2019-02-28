Ahmedabad: Tension on the border, Congress postpones CWC meet, rally

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Congress on Wednesday decided to postpone the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that was scheduled for Thursday in Ahmedabad. The party also cancelled Thursday’s “Jan Sankalp rally’’ at Adalaj which was all set to become Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s first rally after she was appointed party general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were scheduled to address the rally as the parties gear up for the Lok Sabha elections.

“In view of the prevailing security situation, the Congress leadership has decided to postpone its meeting of the working committee slated to be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in Delhi.

The preparations for the CWC meeting, which was set to be held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial in Shahibaug, and the rally were almost in the final phases, the state Congress leadership said. Notably, the party was holding its CWC meeting in Gujarat after a gap of 60 years.

Meanwhile, state Congress president expressed anguish “over the politicisation of the sacrifices made by the armed forces personnel for the defence of the country. Without naming anyone, he said that national security was above all kind of political considerations.