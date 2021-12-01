AMC relieves contractual workers roped in for Covid-19 duty; staffers protest

Temporary health workers, who were roped in by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) last year for Covid-19 duty, began protests outside the Aarogya Bhavan on Wednesday after they were relieved of their duty. Nearly 1,100 temporary health workers and other staffers were relieved by way of a notice on Tuesday evening.

The notice by AMC stated that in light of the reduced burden of Covid-19 cases at present, temporary medical, paramedical and class-4 staff be relieved.

In its notice, the AMC stated that pursuant to the Gujarat National Health Mission director’s communication, ‘doctor mitra’, temporarily appointed part-time medical and paramedical staff at urban health centres, laboratory technicians, pharmacists will be relieved after completion of office hours on November 30.

Nearly 200 temporary contractual workers protested at Aarogya Bhavan.

Kaushal Maheriya (26) claimed that the AMC verbally renewed their contracts every three months and the notice relieving them came out of the blue via WhatsApp message. “It is all of our demand that we not be relieved,” said Maheriya, who is designated as a multi-purpose health worker and initially roped in by AMC in April 2020.

Ravindra Sorathiya (34), who was assisting doctors as well as making entries of Covid-19 related data said: “We were paid Rs 10,000 per month and the AMC has vacancies for health staffers. We demand that we be employed permanently. We served selflessly for nearly two years.”