Ahmedabad: Temple committee decides to postpone reopening till June 17

Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Kalupur. (Photo: Gujarat Tourism) Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Kalupur. (Photo: Gujarat Tourism)

Even as the Union government has formally granted permission for temples and other religious sites to open from June 8, the management committee of Shri Swaminarayan Temple, in Kalupur area of Ahmedabad, has decided to let the premises remain closed for devotees till June 17, in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.

As per Shastri Nirgundas, the chief Mahant of Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Kalupur, the temple committee, in a notice issued on Friday, has requested people to be patient till June 17.

“Due to the pandemic, many devotees have been seeking blessings online for the past two months. However, the government recently allowed temples to open from June 8 with certain guidelines. After a discussion held among the chief priests of the temple, it has been decided to keep the premises closed till June 17 in order to curtail the spread of the viral infection,” read the notice issued by the temple committee.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shashtri Nirgundas said, “Before the lockdown, we had an average 10,000-12,000 visitors everyday at the temple premises. This decision has been taken to avoid a similar situation.”

Mahendra Jha, trustee of Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur of Ahmedabad, said that they are yet to receive guidelines from the state government. “It is true that the temple premises have been allowed to open for devotees by June 8, but we have not received any guidelines yet, regarding social distancing and not allowing huge assemblies at the premises. A meeting is to be held with the officials on Saturday and then a decision will be taken,” said Jha

