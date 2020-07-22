Ahmedabad: Teachers put textbooks behind to go on door-to-door Covid survey

Divided into 550 teams with two members each, the teachers report to the assigned Urban Health Centre (UHC) every morning from where they are allotted houses they have to cover for the day. (Representational) Divided into 550 teams with two members each, the teachers report to the assigned Urban Health Centre (UHC) every morning from where they are allotted houses they have to cover for the day. (Representational)

It is 11 am on a hot and humid morning. It has been over an hour since Pallavi Trivedi, 35, has been visiting houses at Pratiskha Apartments, one of the largest residential societies in city’s Stadium ward.

The municipal school board teacher of Shahpur Municipal Primary School number 4 is among over 1,100 teachers and 1,540 anganwadi workers surveying residents under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC’s) second Covid-19 surveillance campaign launched on July 1. She is worried as it is her first time.

“My husband and our 12-year-old daughter are more worried than me. They repeatedly reminded me about using sanitiser and face mask, and maintaining a safe distance. I understand their concerns but I cannot help it as this is part of our duty,” said Pallavi adjusting her dupatta tied over her mask.

The concerns are a reflection of the prevailing anxiety surrounding the death of three municipal school teachers and over 40 teachers who tested positive for Covid-19. They were all part of the Covid surveys in April and May.

“Their concerns are understandable as three of our teachers and one former school board member succumbed to Covid and over 40 teachers were infected so far. But AMC school board teachers have been actively working in the forefront for various surveys and schemes… Now they are being roped in for the second round of survey… they are fully co-operating,” said AMC School Board chairman, Dhirendrasinh J Tomar.

Out of the total 2,800 AMC School Board teachers, 1,100 have been roped in for Covid health survey duty, while another 700 are given various assignments under Covid duty. The remaining are doing education related work.

Divided into 550 teams with two members each, the teachers report to the assigned Urban Health Centre (UHC) every morning from where they are allotted houses they have to cover for the day. Every team is equipped with a pulse oximeter to check blood oxygen saturation levels.

Pallavi and her team member Nila Patel have to covre 75 houses allotted to them for the day in a residential area with 840 houses. Being a large society, five teams were at work there for the day.

A few houses in the society were declared micro containment zones. “We are not given such houses as there is a dedicated team for them,” said Deepikaben Brahmbhatt, assistant administrative officer supervising the west zone survey. “Earlier there were 32 cases but at present, our society has 12 cases who are hospitalised. They were infected from the vegetable market that used to function outside. Now we allow only a few of the vendors,” said Jayantibhai Patel, chairman of Pratiksha Appartments.

Pallavi calls out to an elderly couple from the gate of a house and asks questions, including their name, age, contact number, health issues, travel history, details about family members, information on co-morbid conditions, etc.

Once done with the questions, Nila asks the elderly couple to put their fingers in the oximeter after offering them sanitiser from a spray bottle. “Check my oxygen again. Why is it low, it should not be when I am fit and fine,” said GS Bhatia, 71, when his reading came around 70.

His wife Kamal, 70, said, “Even at this age he doesn’t have any trouble such as BP or diabetes.”

Nila kindly obliges to his request and the second attempt gave a reading of 97, bringing a smile on the couple’s faces. Wash your hands, she tells them before moving on to the next house. “We meet people of all kinds and have to oblige to such requests else they will not co-operate next time. Most of them share the details we seek, while a few decline. We have been advised not to indulge in any kind of disagreement or argument,” says Jagruti Acharya, municipal school teacher at Shahpur. She was surveying two societies with 87 houses in the Stadium ward along with her team member Paulomi Mehta. They were seen requesting residents to wear a mask before stepping out to talk to them.

One of the residents declined to share any information and shut the door on their faces. The teachers brought this to the notice of society chairman Kanahiyalal Patel. “I will talk to them. You note down his name and contact details. There is no case from here as we strictly follow the lockdown guidelines and are cautious,” he said.

Administrative Officer of AMC School Board said, “Most of the residents are aware of the survey and co-operate. There might be a few cases where residents are worried or not comfortable about sharing details. But we have not received any complaints from teachers so far.”

Shahid A Ansari, municipal teacher at Millatnagar Urdu school number 1 who has been allotted survey duty in the walled city area of Dariyapur, said, “A few residents are over cautious and do not come out. Also, since there are cases where they had already shared details a few days ago. In such cases, we move forward to the next house.”

The survey is expected to continue this month as more teachers have been roped in for AMC’s newly merged areas of Bopal-Ghuma, Chiloda-Naroda and Kathwada.

