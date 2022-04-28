Ahmedabad teacher held for ‘derogatory’ post on social media

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested a school teacher in Ahmedabad for allegedly posting a derogatory and offensive statement regarding the minority community.

According to police, the accused Manisha Bhavsar is a resident of Keshavnagar near Subh-ash Bridge in Ahmedabad who is employed as a teacher in RH Kapadia school in Satellite area.

Bhavsar was part of several WhatsApp groups where derogatory posts were shared, police said. An FIR was lodged at Cyber Crime police station on Tuesday against the accused after she had allegedly posted an instigating and derogatory post against a particular community on her WhatsApp status.

“A complaint was received that a WhatsApp account holder had posted an update which could hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. After technical surveillance and investigation, the accused was arrested from her residence,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad Police Cyber Crime Cell.

“Manisha has been a school teacher for the 10 years and she has taught in more than eight schools. For the past one month, she was teaching at RH Kapadia school in Ahmedabad. Investigation has revealed that the accused was part of several WhatsApp groups where she had shared and saved posts that were derogatory against the Muslim community,” the officer added.

The school trustees could not be contacted.