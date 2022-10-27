scorecardresearch
Ahmedabad: 9 held for bursting crackers atop running SUV

The crime scene was recreated and the accused were made to do sit-ups in public, videos of which police later shared online

This is a combination image of screengrabs of a video shared by Ahmedabad police on social media. Youths can be seen bursting crackers on car atop (L) and doing sit-ups in public (R). (Image: Twitter@AhmedabadPolice)

A viral video showing people seated atop a moving Scorpio’s bonnet and crackers being burst from its roof on a busy Ahmedabad road has led to nine arrests on several charges including attempted culpable homicide.

An FIR was lodged at the Sarkhej police station on Tuesday on a complaint filed by sub-inspector A M Patel after police got two videos of the previous day’s incident through WhatsApp. The videos showed two men seated on the SUV’s bonnet and at least two others, half of their bodies jutting out of the windows, bursting crackers on the roof as they drove down Sindhu Bhavan Road.

While the FIR did not name any accused and mentioned only Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by a public servant), 283 (act causing danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation) and 114 (abetment), serious charges were added upon the arrest of nine accused on Wednesday.

V J Chavda, inspector at the police station, said the nine men now faced charges under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances).

“We seized the vehicle yesterday and we also plan to add offences under the Motor Vehicles Act,” Chavda said.

Police are seeking three days’ custody as the nine accused are produced before a court in Ahmedabad.

Chavda also said the crime scene was recreated at the same site on Sindhu Bhavan Road, where the accused were paraded and also made to do sit-ups in public, videos of which the Ahmedabad police shared on social media.

The accused are Harshadbhai Garambha (31), Yashwantbhai Garambha (19), Hiteshbhai Thakor (37), Sahil Qureshi (19), Bilal Sheikh (18), Ashad Memon (23), Mohammad Ashif Sheikh (39), Mohammad Adnan Mansuri (20), and Samir Sheikh (20).

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:44:25 pm
‘I’m neither a machine nor an animal but a human being with all its complexity’: Robert Lewandowski

