After Ahmedabad, Surat to get gas-powered dog crematorium

Around 80 stray dogs are caught and sterilised by SMC staff daily in the city to achieve the monthly target of 1,200 sterilisations. (File image)

THE SURAT Municipal Corporation (SMC) will – for the first time in the district – set up a dog cremation facility. The centre will be developed in Surat city’s Bhatar area at an investment of Rs 30 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, stray dogs were buried by the SMC staff at different designated places in the city. Pet dog owners would also bury their deceased pets at certain spots so that it would become a memory for them.

Owing to space constraints within the city limits and the need for additional land at the burial site, the SMC authorities proposed a one-time solution: a cremation machine powered by gas or electricity. Funds in this regard were also earmarked in the SMC’s annual civic budget for 2026-27, announced recently.