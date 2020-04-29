Ahmedabad: Super spreaders to be fined more from May 1 for not wearing masks

From April 13, the AMC had made wearing masks in public places compulsory, the violation of which attracts a penalty from Rs 1000-5000 or imprisonment up to 3 years. From April 13, the AMC had made wearing masks in public places compulsory, the violation of which attracts a penalty from Rs 1000-5000 or imprisonment up to 3 years.

In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday decided to hike the fine imposed on super spreaders like vegetable and fruit vendors, shopkeepers and super market employees for not wearing masks from May 1.

“After May 1, vegetable and fruit vendors without masks will be imposed a minimum fine of Rs 2,000 while shopkeepers including milk parlours and grocery shops will be imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. Similarly Rs 50,000 will be penalised for violation in supermarkets,” said AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra.

He also said that the licences of these shops will be suspended for three months if the owners and employees are found not wearing masks.

As many as 115 super spreaders — those who due to their nature of work come in contact with a large number of people — have been tested positive in Ahmedabad, so far.

From April 13, the AMC had made wearing masks in public places compulsory, the violation of which attracts a penalty from Rs 1000-5000 or imprisonment up to 3 years.

On April 20, AMC launched a campaign focusing on super spreaders like vegetable vendors, persons working at grocery stores, medical stores, petrol pumps and involved in door-to-door garbage collection from last week.

From Wednesday, the AMC started distribution of free cotton masks and sanitisers to vendors across city. Over 3.5 lakh cotton masks have been procured by the AMC’s Urban Community Development (UCD) Department with the help of women self-help groups (SHGs).

On the implementation of home isolation of COVID-19 patients, the AMC commissioner said that the guidelines issued by the state government on Tuesday would be implemented from Wednesday.

“As per these guidelines, after visiting a doctor, patients who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, can choose between a Covid-care centre or home isolation. In case the doctor examines the patient as serious, the patient has to decide between a government and a private hospital. For home isolation, there needs to be a separate room with attached toilet,” he added.

About resuming operations of AMC’s different departments after the lockdown, the commissioner said that preparations are being done to ensure each department functions smoothly taking into account factors like the availability of workforce and social distancing.

