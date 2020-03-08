Ahmedabad: Students wear black bands as mark of protest at NID convocation

Students at the convocation ceremony at NID Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo by Sohini Ghosh) Students at the convocation ceremony at NID Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo by Sohini Ghosh)

Several students of the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad wore black bands on their arms and wrists at the 40th convocation that didn’t have a chief guest on Saturday. The convocation comes nearly a month after the initially scheduled event was abruptly canceled where danseuse Mallika Sarabhai was invited to be the chief guest.

Several students that The Indian Express spoke to, who preferred not to be named, cited several reasons behind their decision to wear black bands.

One post-graduate student said, “We want transparency. On February 2, days ahead of our scheduled convocation on February 7, we received an e-mail saying the event was cancelled. We sent them mails seeking reasons for the same but there was no response. On February 4 or a day after, 30 to 40 students gathered outside the director’s office seeking an explanation but he refused to make any comment.”

“Back then it was not sure if a convocation will be held. We wanted some clarity from the administration if at all they were planning something, as many of our parents were supposed to arrive in Gujarat for the convocation, but there was no response. A few days later they sent us an mail saying the event has been rescheduled… There were several speculations, but we need to know the official version from our (administrative) body,” the student added.

Another post-graduate student said, “Many students lost money because their parents, who had already booked tickets, had to cancel them. Besides, we are protesting against the administration’s decision to not invite Mallika Sarabhai and political interference in educational institutions.”

Sarabhai had recently taken to Facebook to post her full speech that was intended for the convocation. When contacted on Saturday, Sarabhai told this paper that NID did not send any apology to her for putting off the convocation that had her as chief guest. “Not only that, this is the first time in 40 years they have not invited me as a regular attendee at the convocation,” she said.

Another student said the protest is against the “dictatorial approach going on in our country as well as in our institution.”

Earlier in January, several CEPT students in Ahmedab ad had worn black bands to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and to mark their solidarity with students across the country who were assaulted.

When asked why the convocation was earlier cancelled, NID director Praveen Nahar refused to say anything.

Three hundred and fifty-two students received their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in design from NID Governing Council chairperson Jamshyd Godrej.

Addressing students, Godrej emphasised that design and design-thinking is critically important for our country. “When I think of innovation and design, I also think of sustainability… You have to understand not just the latent needs of an individual (while designing), but also what is really behind it (their need), the psychology and in what way design affects people and their lives.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.