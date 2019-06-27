Ahmedabad: Students sensitised against drug abuse

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Ahmedabad zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with non-governmental organisations sensitised students and denizens of the city regarding the harmful effects of narcotics.

Advertising

“June 26 is observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking every year in order to sensitise people, especially the youth, regarding the harmful effects of narcotics on one’s lifestyle, health, personal and professional life,” said Bruno A, zonal director of NCB Ahmedabad. “We organised an art marathon in 10 schools of Jamalpur and Khadia, where 2,500 students were engaged in a drawing competition on the theme ‘Say No To Drugs’.”

As per a report compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 24, Gujarat ranked the highest when it came to the value of seized drugs, which amounted to Rs 524.35 crore, during the period when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in effect in 2019.

The total value of narcotics seized during the period of the Model Code of Conduct across India amounted to Rs 1,279 crore. Gujarat accounted for a mammoth chunk of 40.99% of the value of drugs seized.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sagar Brahmbhatt, founder and president of the High on Life foundation said, “We collaborated with Narcotics Control Bureau and the Ahmedabad Railway Police to organise talk shows and sensitization events at schools, colleges and at the Ahmedabad Railway station against the prevalent drug abuse practices among the youth. The talk shows were attended by psychiatrists, a local MLA of Jamalpur, public representatives, officers of the NCB as well as filmmakers.”