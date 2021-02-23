Ahmedabad start-up, SNC flag off project with Israel

The programme was flagged off by a virtual inaugural panel including Sanjeev Singla, Indian Ambassador to Israel.

Ahmedabad-based start-up incubator iCreate (International Centre for Technology and Entrepreneurship) and the Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), a non-profit organisation connecting Israeli technologies with multinational corporations, governments, investors and NGOs across the world, announced the commencement of the ‘India-Israel Innovation Accelerator’ at a virtual programme on Monday.

An electric powertrain, a water desalination plant, laboratory analytical instruments, artificial-intelligence based solutions for driver safety and data centre management are areas for which Israeli start-ups will be offering innovative solutions as part of a Memorandum of Understand-ing (MoU) signed between the two nations in September 2020.

The programme was flagged off by a virtual inaugural panel including Sanjeev Singla, Indian Ambassador to Israel; Dr Ron Malka, Israeli Ambassador to India; Uri Gabai, co-general manager at the SNC; Sagi Itcher, head of the Trade and Economic Mission, Israel Consulate, Mumbai; MK Das, additional chief secretary of the Gujarat Industries and Mines department and the chairman of iCreate and Anupam Jalote, CEO of iCreate.

Israeli Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka said, “Israel has the most start-ups per capita worldwide…We look forward to collaborating with Indian firms to develop and implement Israeli technologies that address India’s most pressing needs.”