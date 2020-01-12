Ahmedabad: St. Xavier’s College hosts Graduation Day

Around 650 graduates from the batch of 2018-’19 have been awarded certificates, while 36 gold medalists from the streams of science, arts,

St. Xavier’s College in Ahmedabad hosted its Graduation Day on Saturday. Dr. Himanshu Pandya, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University, presided over the ceremony as the chief guest, while Shri Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, who currently serves as the Global Vice President for human resources at Tata Consultancy Services, was the guest of honour.

Father Fernand Durai, Principal of St Xavier’s School, Loyola Hall, was also present to bless the students.

Around 650 graduates from the batch of 2018-’19 have been awarded certificates, while 36 gold medalists from the streams of science, arts, commerce and computer applications, were conferred with special honours.

“When are you called young? When you think, determine and plan something and try to execute those plans continuously and tirelessly, then you are young,” said Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya.

One must contribute as a unit to an institution and stop blaming the infrastructure and the environment, he added. “Your effort and sincerity will ultimately pay.”

