AMC launches ‘sponsor a test’ initiative seeking public support to fund testing in pvt labs

The AMC on Thursday tested 1,247 samples. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) The AMC on Thursday tested 1,247 samples. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

With three private laboratories testing for coronavirus, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday launched an initiative ‘sponsor a test’. Against 20-30 tests done in a day, the civic body recently started mass testing to contain the spread under its intensive surveillance and aggressive testing mechanism. The AMC on Thursday tested 1,247 samples.

“So far, for testing we were relying on government and AMC labs but from today after talks with three private labs we have started sending them samples. We held a meeting and submitted a proposal to these labs functioning in the city where against the cost of Rs 4,500 charged by the private labs for testing we have proposed Rs 2,000 per test,” AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

Urging developers, businessmen and industrialists to aid funding of the poor being tested in private labs, Nehra explained this is an initiative to use infrastructure and capabilities of private labs at the same time associate all those who want to help to fight this pandemic. “Through this initiative, we can test 1,500 samples a day,” he said.

Starting Thursday, screening of another largest slums, Ramapir nu Tekra with nearly 20,000 population has been initiated. As many as 30 medical teams have been deployed for the screening and sample collection.

Municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra said that the aim is to complete screening of Ramapir nu Tekra by Friday and the testing of all those suspected cases is being borne by a city based private developer.

Under its mass testing campaign, AMC has completed screening and testing of Gulbai Tekra, one of the largest slum areas in Ahmedabad after one of the slum dwellers was tested positive for coronavirus two days back. During screening of over 10,000 persons, which was undertaken by 20 health teams, samples of 206 suspected cases were collected out of which six have reported positive on Wednesday evening. Following which, the entire slum has been put under cluster quarantine.

