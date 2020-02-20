‘Eviction’ notice to slum-dwellers: 52 families residing near Motera stadium file appeals at AMC office

Residents of the slum near Motera stadium queue up outside the AMC office. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Residents of the slum near Motera stadium queue up outside the AMC office. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

About 52 families of slum-dwellers who were served notices by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), asking them to vacate a roadside plot on the Gandhinagar-Visat highway near the Motera stadium, on Wednesday appeared before the local body.

They requested that action be deferred till a final decision on their case, which was pending before the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner and the Ahmedabad district collector, was taken.

Though AMC had issued notices to 45 families living in the slum near the stadium, 52 families came to the make the appeal at the AMC’s Usmanpura office. The applications carried the name and thumb-impression of the slum-dwellers. Some of their applications also had a picture of them posing with their families in front of their shanties.

A few of the slum-dwellers also met Deputy Estate Officer (West Zone) Chaitanya Shah before queueing up in the TDO office to individually file their appeals. “Though only 45 families were given notices asking them to vacate the land parcel, today 52 families filed appeals before the AMC as there were more number of families residing in the slum,” said Mina Jadhav, General Secretary of Majur Adhikar Manch, a trade union working for unorganised workers in Gujarat.

On Wednesday, office bearers of the Manch accompanied the slum-dwellers, who are registered with the body as construction workers, to the AMC office.

