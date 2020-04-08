Ahmedabad: Six more COVID-19 containment clusters identified

People stand at a safe distance from each other outside a bank in CTM area, Ahmedabad. (Express photo: Javed Raja) People stand at a safe distance from each other outside a bank in CTM area, Ahmedabad. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Owing to the emergence of coronavirus cases from different areas of Ahmedabad city, six new clusters were added to the eight already identified by the AMC as of Monday, where strict containment strategies shall be deployed.

These include New Vasahat at Jashodanagar, two residential apartment blocks at Bodakdev — Devpreet and Devraj Towers — an area near Usmani mosque in Sanklitnagar, Juhapura, Sakarkha ni Pol in Dariapur and Qutubbi Mohalla in Kalupur.

The 19 new cases in Ahmedabad were reported from four different localities within Juhapura area of the city, two buildings in Bodakdev area, Kalupur area, Dariapur, Gomtipur, Shah-e-Alam, and Sola. New areas include Jashodanagar and Navrangpura.

From Wednesday morning, the AMC shall also start surveillance at the nine gates bordering the old city, as well as at four other entry-exit points to the walled city. Municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra has declared the walled city of Ahmedabad as buffer zone for COVID-19 containment, where all persons entering or exiting will face restrictions and shall be screened using infrared thermometers.

AMC Medical officer of health, Dr Bhavin Solanki, said, “Those running a temperature shall be taken to the nearest urban healthcare centre or the nearest mobile testing van.”

Apart from the 14 cluster containment strategy areas identified by the AMC, the state government has identified 32 areas as buffer zones, owing to positive cases seen from these areas, till date.

Three more areas have been identified as clusters in Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation area and seven in Rajkot Municipal Corporation area. With this, the total clusters in the state now stand at 31.

Nehru Bridge closed for vehicles, business suspended at Kalupur

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday banned movement of vehicles on Nehru Bridge and suspended business in the wholesale vegetable market of Kalupur, one of the affected areas.

One of the two orders dated April 7 states that entry or exit of any vehicles on the Nehru Bridge that leads to Lal Darwaja area of the city has been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A separate order also prohibited the sale of fruits and vegetables through shops or hand carts at the Kalupur market.

“Taking into account the seriousness of the situation, the order shall be effective from April 8, until further orders. Anyone violating this order, shall face legal proceedings under the provisions of the Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code,” state the orders issued by Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

