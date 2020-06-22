Ahmedabad: Six deaths in family; brothers owed loans worth Rs 32 lakh to banks, say Police

“The brothers had a great bond and they used to take all decisions, personal and business, together. In the past, both of them were involved in garment business but after it was unsuccessful, they took a car loan to purchase a taxi car in order to drive for Ola,” said ACP Rajpalsinh Rana. (Representational) “The brothers had a great bond and they used to take all decisions, personal and business, together. In the past, both of them were involved in garment business but after it was unsuccessful, they took a car loan to purchase a taxi car in order to drive for Ola,” said ACP Rajpalsinh Rana. (Representational)

Two days after six members of a family, including four children, were found dead in an empty flat at Vatva GIDC in Ahmedabad, police said that brothers Gaurang Patel and Amrish Patel owed Rs 32 lakh to banks in the form of personal loans, a home loan, a car loan, a gold loan and credit cards.

According to police, Gaurang and Amrish were distraught over the pending payment of various loans and it could be the reason behind them taking the extreme step of supposedly killing their four children and then themselves.

“We have investigated the casSix deaths in family, Ahmedabad police, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express newse from all possible angles, with multiple teams, and it has emerged that both Gaurang and Amrish, before the lockdown, had left their flat at Vatva GIDC in order to evade the payment of different loans. Their financial condition was spiralling and their source of livelihood was also crunched. We have found that Gaurang had 37 bank accounts, 23 of which were active, and his wife had eight bank accounts. Amrish had six accounts and his wife also had six accounts. The two brothers owed a total of Rs 32 lakh to banks in the form of personal loans, a home loan, a car loan, a gold loan and credit cards. For all these loans, the brothers had mentioned the correspondence address of Shree Prayosha Residency, which they had left in December,” said Rajpalsinh Rana, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ‘J’ Division.

Police had found Gaurang (40), his son Dhruv Patel (12), daughter Shanvi Patel (7), Gaurang’s elder brother Amrish (42), his son Mayur Patel (12) and daughter Kirti Patel (9) dead at flat B-708 of Shree Prayosha Residency society, near Sardar Patel Ring Road in Vinzol of Vatva GIDC area of the city, in the wee hours of June 19. The flat was found to be locked from the inside after the wives of both brothers had registered a missing persons complaint. The wives had claimed that their husbands had stepped out with their children on June 17, stating that they are going to meet each other for a meal outside.

Gaurang stayed with his wife and two kids in a rented apartment in the Vatva area, despite owning a flat in Vatva GIDC. Amrish stayed with his family at a rented house in Patel Niwas of Hathijan village in rural Ahmedabad. According to family members of the deceased, Gaurang worked as a contractual supervisor of a garment company in Vatva and Amrish Patel worked as an Ola cab driver.

“The brothers had a great bond and they used to take all decisions, personal and business, together. In the past, both of them were involved in garment business but after it was unsuccessful, they took a car loan to purchase a taxi car in order to drive for Ola,” said Rana.

“The results of the viscera sample test of their bodies are awaited and our probe is on,” added Rana.

