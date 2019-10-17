Ahmedabad: Signals at busy traffic junctions to work 24 hours

In a bid to improve traffic management, the Ahmedabad Traffic Police will run traffic signals on a 24 -hour basis at 21 busiest traffic junctions in the city area from Thursday.

Earlier, traffic signals were switched off after 10 pm in the city and resumed again next day around 8 am. As per a notification by city Police Commissioner AK Singh, from Thursday (Wednesday, 12 night), traffic signals will work 24 hours at 21 junctions on an experimental basis.

The traffic junctions identified for the move are Usmanpura, Income Tax, Mount Carmel, Delite, Nehru Bridge, Townhall, Paldi, Mahalakshmi, Parimal Garden, Panchvati, Bodyline, Girish Cold drinks, Swastik, Stadium, YMCA Club, Karnavati Club, Prahlad Nagar, Pakwan, Haibatpur, Kargil and Mahalakshmi Panch Rasta.

In another notification, Singh made certain changes to the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Act to allow passenger vehicles and mini buses, of a capacity of 33 persons, within city limits from Thursday.

Earlier, entry of all heavy and medium transport vehicles was banned from 9 am to 11 pm as per the order passed by the city police commissioner. The move has been introduced to allow tourist buses to travel inside the city during day time.

“Keeping in mind the demands made by Gujarat Tourist Vehicles Operators Association, a change has been made in Section 33 (1), (b) and (c) of the Gujarat Police Act and Section 207 of the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Act to allow passenger vehicles and mini buses with maximum capacity of 33 persons to enter the city area,” said Singh in the notification.

“All vehicles above the capacity of 33 persons will be prohibited from entering the city area from 9 am to 11 pm. Seating capacity of every vehicle is mentioned in the registration certificate,” the notification added.