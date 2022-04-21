Ahmedabad: Signal schools to hold classes during vacation

Ahmedabad Municipal School Board Wednesday decided to hold classes for children in Signal schools during the summer vacation.

The decision was made following the visit of Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Arvind Kumar who is the Patron-in-chief of Gujarat State Legal Services

Authority along with senior Judge of Gujarat High Court Justice R M Chhaya, Executive Chairman of Gujarat State Legal Services Authority to one of the Signal Schools at Pakwan crossroads Wednesday.

The initiative of Signal Schools, with the motto ‘Bhiksha nahi shiksha’, was jointly launched by Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Municipal School Board in March for children involved in begging at traffic signals.

The classes are being held on ten discarded municipal transport buses. Following the visit Wednesday, the AMC school board authorities have decided to continue these schools even during summer vacation to prepare children for mainstreaming in regular schools.

“It has been decided that classes will continue at signal schools to complete the bridge course till July 15. Following which an exam would be conducted to assess their learning levels. They would be mainstreamed in appropriate classes as per their learning levels,” said AMC school board administrative officer L D

Desai.

There are a total of 139 students enrolled in these ten signal schools.