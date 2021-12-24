Ahmedabad: Siblings booked for ‘assaulting’ bank manager

Two persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a branch manager with Bandhan Bank who had gone to paste a notice over defaulting home loan on a house which the accused had mortgaged in Gandhinagar.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at Balaji Agora residence in Sughad town of Gandhinagar where Kamlesh Trivedi (43), branch manager with Bandhan Bank Home Loan Centre at Ashram Road in Ahmedabad, was assaulted by two siblings, Nitesh Chauhan and Nilesh Chauhan.

“The two accused had taken a home loan of Rs 25,50,000 and had defaulted the EMI payment for the past four months. I along with my bank’s area recovery officer Fredreick Gohil and a painter arrived at Balaji Agora residency to paste notice on the mortgage property house of the defaulters. Upon seeing us the accused got enraged and started assaulting us,” Trivedi said in his complaint.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police have booked the two accused under IPC sections 323 for causing hurt, 504 for intentional insult and 506 for criminal intimidation.