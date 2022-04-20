Ahmedabad: Shri M holds yoga session for inmates at Sabarmati Central Jail

Spiritual Guru Sri M held a Satsang and Yoga session for prisoners at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, to commemorate Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary.

Sri M, who is also known as Shri Madhukarnath Ji, is a spiritual guide, social reformer and educationist. As part of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ program conducted by Sri M, his satsang foundation launched a “mission prison” initiative where the spiritual guide will visit the prison for a yoga teaching program.

“Even Aurobindo was jailed for a year and during this time, he studied to find out how one can elevate themselves spiritually and find peace within during their time in prison,” said Sri M. “Even Aurobindo was jailed for a year and during this time, he studied to find out how one can elevate themselves spiritually and find peace within during their time in prison,” said Sri M.

On Tuesday, Sri M held a session with prisoners of Sabarmati Central Jail in the presence of senior police officials.

“The programme will echo Sri Aurobindo’s call for freedom for the soul and service to the world. After Sabarmati Central prison, the Satsang foundation will also reach out to prisons in other cities,” read a statement from Satsang Foundation.

On this occasion, Sri M said, “Every human has an element of God within them. Even Aurobindo was jailed for a year and during this time, he studied to find out how one can elevate themselves spiritually and find peace within during their time in prison.”