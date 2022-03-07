Ahmedabad: Shops gutted in fire at Raipur Bhajiya House

Fire broke out at the popular Raipur Bhajiya House at its Khokhra Outlet in Ahmedabad Sunday evening.

No casualties were reported. However, around 5-6 adjoining temporary shop structures were gutted in the fire, said Jayesh Khadia, in-charge Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES).

“The control room received a fire call between 6-6.30 pm Sunday from Raipur Bhajiya House. Though no loss of life, around 5-6 shops which were temporary structures were destroyed. Also, we were more concerned about the Adani Gas Pipeline in the vicinity due to which the fire spread so quickly,” he said.

It took one mini fire-fighter and three water tankers to control the fire in around 45 minutes. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporations’ fire department is looking into the cause of fire that was not known so far.