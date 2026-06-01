Dargahs, shops and part of graveyard demolished to widen highway in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad district administration carried out the operation with the help of more than 550 police personnel. (Representational image)

The Ahmedabad district administration on Monday morning demolished several religious and commercial structures that were encroaching on government land designated for widening State Highway 17, which runs from Ahmedabad to Chotila in Surendranagar and connects central Gujarat to Rajkot as well.

Three dargahs, six shops, and a partial six-metre section of a graveyard were among the demolished structures, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Tapansinh Dodia.

The district administration carried out the operation with the help of more than 550 police personnel, including two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Om Prakash Jat, Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural, said the operation was undertaken peacefully. “There is an important project inaugurated by the chief minister last year to increase connectivity to Viramgam Town. The project involves widening the currently two-lane highway. There was encroachment on this land. The district administration and police had been planning the demolition for the last two months and completed it today,” he said.