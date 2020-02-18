Ahmedabad: ‘Sexual assault’ on 2-year-old girl; Minor boy among 2 booked

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, on February 9 evening, one of the accused who is her neighbour went to their house and sought permission to take the child for a trip to the terrace of a nearby roadside eatery. (Representational Image) As per the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, on February 9 evening, one of the accused who is her neighbour went to their house and sought permission to take the child for a trip to the terrace of a nearby roadside eatery. (Representational Image)

Police on Monday booked two persons, including a minor boy, for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at a society in Ahmedabad.

Police said the two accused, on different instances in the past two months, have taken the girl to a secluded spot and tried to rape her. Police said that accused were known to the girl’s parents.

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, on February 9 evening, one of the accused who is her neighbour went to their house and sought permission to take the child for a trip to the terrace of a nearby roadside eatery.

“Since I knew the accused, I allowed him take my child. When he did not return for five minutes, I grew suspicious and went to the terrace searching for them. I saw the boy disrobing my child and trying to do bad things with her. I got scared and took my child from there. Later I remembered that on January 14, during the occasion of Makar Sankranti, another man, who is friends with the accused boy, and is also known to me, had come to my house and taken my daughter to the same terrace,” claimed the mother in her complaint.

“A complaint was lodged on Sunday (February 16) by the girl’s mother after which we conducted medical test on the child. We have booked the two accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A and 354B for sexual harassment and criminal assault… and sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. According to the girl’s mother, the age of one of the two accused is 15 years,” said a police officer.

