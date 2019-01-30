Ahmedabad: Seven get jail for duping PNB of Rs 3.5 cr

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted seven persons for duping the Punjab National Bank of Rs 3.45 crore by taking car loans on forged documents between 2012 and 2013.

Advertising

The court acquitted 54 other accused in the case on the grounds that there was no evidence against them.

Among the convicts are then branch managers Dhriti Nema, Santlal Dhala and Amarjit Chhahal, who were all posted at Sanjivani branch, Gurukul road in Ahmedabad. The four others have been identified as Pradhuman U Mehta and his wife Sonal, Vipul N Trivedi and Milan B Damania.

During the probe, CBI had found that Mehta and his wife, in collusion with the bank officers created bogus documents and got loans in the name of fictitious persons. The two faked vehicle registration certificate (RC) books and income tax returns to receive the loans. They also opened bank accounts on fake documents in the name of car dealers.