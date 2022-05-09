Ahmedabad court allows withdrawal of rioting case against Hardik Patel, 20 others

An Ahmedabad sessions court on Monday permitted the Gujarat government to withdraw a 2017 Patidar rioting case against Hardik Patel, who is now working president of Gujarat Congress, and 20 others, on a a criminal revision application by the state.

On March 20, 2017, an FIR was filed at Ramol police station on a complaint from Vastral BJP councillor Paresh Patel, naming Hardik Patel and 16 others as accused. It was alleged that Hardik along with 60-70 others had unlawfully assembled, rioted, trespassed and attacked the Vastral residential compound of the BJP councillor.

Paresh further alleged that the mob broke the nameplate of his house and burnt the BJP flag. It was also alleged that the mob verbally abused and threatened to kill Paresh.

The accused were charged with offences punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 435 (mischief by fire), 452 (trespass), 294 (a) and 506(1).

The case was committed to the Ahmedabad magistrate court in December 2017, with 21 named as accused.

With the state government withdrawing cases against Patidars lodged during the Patidar agitation, an application was submitted by the state government under CrPC 321 before an Ahmedabad magisterial court. The magisterial court, however, refused permission to the state to withdraw the case on April 25.

Challenging the magisterial court’s order, the state government moved the Ahmedabad sessions court primarily on the ground that the magistrate had erred in its decision and that the magistrate’s order was in contravention of the provisions of CrPC section 321.

The state in its application also cited 10 cases against Patidars that were permitted to be withdrawn by the Ahmedabad sessions court following applications by the state. Four of the 10 cases that were permitted to be withdrawn by the sessions court are from 2022, four from 2019 and two from 2018.

While permitting the state to withdraw the case, the court of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Prashant Raval reasoned that a prosecution’s application to withdraw a case can be denied if it goes against “public policy”. The magisterial court while rejecting the state’s plea did not observe that the withdrawal would go against “public policy” but instead observed that such a withdrawal is “not in the interest of justice and in public interest”, the court said.

It has been the state’s standard submission in its applications for withdrawal of cases against Patidars that such withdrawal is necessary “in the interest of justice and larger public interest”.

The sessions judge relied on a 2021 Supreme Court judgment that stated that the public prosecutor may withdraw from the prosecution of a case not merely on the ground of paucity of evidence but also to further the broad ends of public justice and that such broad ends of public justice “may well include appropriate social, economic and political purposes”.

ASJ Raval noted that the present application of state seeking withdrawal does not appear to have been moved owing to “malafide reasons”.

The sessions court quashed and set aside the magisterial court’s order and declared the 21 accused — including Hardik Patel — acquitted of the charges, and directed the 21 accused to submit Rs 5,000 as bail bond pending completion of appeal period.