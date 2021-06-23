Ahmedabad sessions court order: Hardik can travel out of Gujarat without permission, for a year

In a relief to Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, an Ahmedabad sessions court on Wednesday permitted him to travel out of the state without prior permission of the court, for a period of one year.

In January 2020, the Ahmedabad sessions court had imposed a bail condition that Hardik should seek prior permission of the court before leaving Gujarat, after he was arrested for not appearing before an Ahmedabad trial court in relation to a sedition FIR filed in 2015 during the Patidar agitation.

On Wednesday, additional sessions judge BJ Ganatra relaxed the bail condition, exempting Hardik from such permission for a period of one year.

On June 15, Hardik, represented by advocate Rafik Lokhandwala, had filed an application before the Ahmedabad sessions court where he is facing trial in the sedition case, seeking that the bail condition be permanently deleted or relaxed for a period of two years, from June 24, 2021 to June 24, 2023.

Hardik submitted that being a social activist and a political leader, he has to go outside Gujarat frequently and as working president of Gujarat Congress, he was under obligation to visit various places in India to attend social and political functions.

In his application, Hardik also assured that he will “not seek any adjournment on account of his absence and will not raise any dispute or objection as regards his identification if the trial is proceeded and conducted in his absence”.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch, which filed the FIR, opposed Hardik’s plea, submitting, “if this application is granted, there are all possibilities of the applicant not complying with the conditions imposed by the court”.

Partly allowing Hardik’s application, the court ruled that the condition now stands relaxed for a period of one year from June 23.

In July 2020, the Ahmedabad sessions court had rejected an application moved by Hardik seeking deletion of the bail condition. Later he moved the Gujarat High Court for the same, which was dismissed and rejected in March this year.