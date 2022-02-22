Ahmedabad serial blasts: Irrelevant, scant evidence scripted acquittal for 28

OF THE 28 accused who were let off by a special court in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, 12 walked free for want of oral or documentary evidence, and against 16 others, no specific evidence was provided by the prosecution to prove their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

There were 78 accused who stood trial and most of those acquitted had spent at least 10 years in jail. A series of blasts on July 26, 2008, in Ahmedabad had killed 56 people and injured nearly 240.

The 7,015-page order made public on February 19 reflects that either scant evidence or evidence irrelevant to the charges alleged were relied on by the prosecution. Such evidences included those such as a laminated paper with purported “bomb-making instructions” in Urdu, which did not contain anything as alleged when translated to Gujarati. Other reasons or evidence relied upon by the prosecution to arraign the now-acquitted 28 individuals included recovery of a paper with “writings about Osama Bin Laden”, attending a “meeting at Yakub Menon’s house in Juhapura”, witness descriptions of a “bearded man” taking a gas cylinder.

For 12 accused among those acquitted, the court observed that while necessary sanctions were taken to prosecute them, “the evidence based on which such approvals were given was not provided by the prosecution”.

For the remaining 16, the court observed that the evidence on record was “not sufficient” and does not prove their involvement beyond reasonable doubt. Special judge AR Patel held that the evidence presented “may or may not involve” the accused, ruling that “when there are two opinions, the accused’s opinion should be taken into account, as has been laid down by the SC”.

The trial that continued for over 13 years saw only one of those acquitted, Naved Naeemuddin Kadri, getting extended temporary bail in 2018 after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. Naved was arrested in August 2008 and during the trial, a witness who was his batchmate testified that he had given “two jihadi CDs” to her and that a week after the blast, Naved asked her to destroy the CDs. Apart from this testimony, no other evidence was provided by the prosecution to prove his involvement, the order points out.

At least three others — Mohammadhabib, alias Habib Falahi, from Azamgarh, UP; Dr Ashdullah alias Furkan Abubakr from Bellary, Karnataka; and Abdul Sattar Razak from Ernakulam, Kerala — were arraigned on the basis of a confessional statement of Imran Ibrahim Sheikh of Vadodara (on death row now) before a magistrate. The defence pointed out that Mohammadhabib was mentioned only as “Falahi” in Imran’s statement and no other evidence was there. The court also noted that in Razak’s case, except for Imran’s statement that he (Razak) attended Wagamon camp for training, no other evidence was presented. In Dr Ashdullah’s case also, there was no other evidence other than Imran’s statement that he organised and participated in Wagamon camp, and also attended Halol camp.

It was alleged that prior to the serial blasts, the accused had taken “terror training” at two camps: at Wagamon (Kerala) in December 2007 and Halol, Pavagadh (Gujarat), in January 2008.

Umar, aka Ashok Kabira, now acquitted, had submitted that he was called by another accused Mohammad Usman Mohammad Anis Agarbattiwali (now on death row) for a meeting at “Yakub Menon’s house in Juhapura”. Umar admittedly went to the meeting where he saw “other accused doing jihadi talks”. However, the court noted that Umar’s involvement was doubtful as the prosecution provided no evidence “to prove he had met any of the other co-accused earlier” or attended the terror-training camps.

Salim, alias Umar Sipai, of Ahmedabad was accused of possessing “bomb-making instructions” written in Urdu. However, no such instructions were found on the paper when Urdu was translated to Gujarati. There was no other evidence against him on record.

The court acquitted Riyazuddin Nasir of Hyderabad as the only evidence against him was some emails “to and fro Pakistan” without specifying whether they were terror-related.

The prosecution had alleged that Pune’s Salman Kadar Shaikh and Mohammad Mansur Peerbhoy hacked unsecured WiFi connections to send Indian Mujahideen emails, but failed to provide evidence to back this charge, and neither did the investigators seize the devices from which the said offence was allegedly committed. The court acquitted them, too, for want of evidence.

Medical student Dr Anwar Baagwaan was arraigned on terror charges because he and his brother (Aasif alias Hasan Sheikh, now on death row) had a rented flat in Pune. The court, however, noted that Dr Anwar was pursuing his medical education in Hyderabad and it was doubtful that he stayed at the Pune flat. With no other evidence provided by the prosecution, he now stands acquitted.

For Mohammad Zahir Ayubbhai Patel from Bharuch, held as an accused for planting bombs in Surat, a witness testified that his neighbour sold a gas cylinder to “a bearded man” whose name was “Mohammad Zahir”. Another witness said he sold a bicycle to Zahir for Rs. 500 but failed to identify him in court. The investigators found “paper cuttings of writings about Osama Bin Laden” and a gas cylinder book at his home, but no other evidence with respect to the charges was produced. None of the witnesses could identify the accused in court, leading to his acquittal.

In the case of Afaak Saiyed of Ranchi, who was residing in Hyderabad at the time of his arrest, the court acquitted him on the grounds of “insufficient evidence”.

Another accused, Manjar Imam from Ranchi, in his statement recorded before a magistrate had said that he had attended the Wagamon terror-training camp. The court noted that he has already been found guilty by a Kerala NIA court for attending the meeting and a person once convicted can’t be tried again for the same offence (Section 300, CrPC), thus acquitting him.

Abdul Sattar alias Salim of Mallapuram, who was arrested from Hyderabad, allegedly made the chip of the timer used in the bombs along with his son (Sarkuddin alias Sharif, now on death row). However, the court found no evidence with respect to the specific charges and acquitted him.

For several of those acquitted, the defence had submitted that the sanction granted by the authorities concerned to prosecute them under serious charges lacked “application of mind”.