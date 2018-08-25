Ahmedabad serial blasts case: HC rejects pleas of 10 undertrials challenging transfer to MP jail

The ten undertrial prisoners are among the 80 accused facing trial in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. The ten undertrial prisoners are among the 80 accused facing trial in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected a set of petitions moved by ten undertrials, including the alleged face of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) Safdar Nagori, challenging their transfer to a jail in Madhya Pradesh without following procedure.

The ten undertrial prisoners are among the 80 accused facing trial in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. The accused petitioners were shifted to Indore jail last year, who are now reportedly lodged in Bhopal Central Jail following conviction in a separate terror case by a special CBI court in Indore.

The court had ordered the Indore jail SP to take them into custody. The SP wrote a letter to Sabarmati Central Jail authorities for their custody. The jail authorities sought permission from the special trial court, which is hearing the serial bomb blast case.

The special judge permitted the jail authorities to transfer them to Indore jail. Prosecution also submitted reports in the court, saying that video conference system has been installed in the Indore court through which the trial can be conducted.

Justice Pardiwala while rejecting the petitions held that “the direction to take the accused persons in custody was issued to the SP Jail Indore,

MP by the Special Judge, Indore, MP. Thus, the main order is passed by the Special Judge, Indore, MP and therefore in compliance thereof the procedure was followed and the Special Judge Ahmedabad also passed an order for transfer of the accused to the Indore

Jail. An order passed by the Special Judge, Indore, MP cannot be challenged before this Court.” The order states that any grievance with regard to their transfer should be opened for challenge before the Indore judge. Some of the petitioners had also raised the issue of fake encounters while opposing their transfer.

Apart from Nagori, Hafiz Hussain Mulla, Mohammed Ansar, Saduli Abdul Karim, Ahmedbeg Mirza, Kamruddin Chand Nagori, Amil Parvez Shaikh, Mohammed Yasin, Kamran Siddiqi, Sibli Abdul Karim Muslim have moved the court.

The serial bomb blasts case took place on July 26, 2008 in which 56 persons were killed and over 200 injured.

