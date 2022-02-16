Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Final verdict, sentence for 49 accused to be pronounced on Feb 18

A special court designated for the speedy trial of 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, reserved its final verdict in the case for February 18, which will include quantum of sentence for the 49 accused who were convicted in the case.

Special judge AR Patel on Tuesday concluded the hearing going on since February 11 on the aspect of quantum of punishment with the defence presenting arguments on mitigating circumstances, seeking minimum punishment, and the prosecution arguing on the aggravating circumstances to make a case for maximum punishment, that is death sentence.

On February 8, the special court pronounced the operative part of the verdict, declaring 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the IPC, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act. One of the convicted was also found guilty of offences under the Arms Act.

Of the 28 acquitted, an accused who turned approver supporting the prosecution’s case, was pardoned.

As many as 22 bombs went off at various locations in Ahmedabad city on July 26, 2008, within 70 minutes, killing 56 persons and leaving around 200 injured. Of the total 24 bombs planted, one each at Kalol and Naroda, did not go off.

Ahmedabad was the third city to be targeted by serial bombings with a similar modus operandi, after Jaipur (May 2008) and Bengaluru (July 25, 2008), allegedly by the Indian Mujahideen (IM).