Ahmedabad: Schools association urges DEO to resume offline classes

Citing studies suggesting that children in remote learning situations are falling behind academically, with underprivileged children being affected the most due to lack of devices or connectivity, the Ahmedabad-based Association of Progressive Schools (AOPS) has urged the District Education Officer (DEO) Ahmedabad to reopen schools.

The state government allowed to reopen schools for Class 12 with 50 per cent capacity from July 15. “Schools are known for the overall development of a child, which has been hampered due to online mode… Elaborating this, we can speak about the extra activities, socialisation, physical engagement and rapport building of teachers with students and many more which has been a big miss…,” the association of 40 schools said in a representation submitted to the DEO on Monday.

Pointing out that learning has not been distributed equally “due to lack of devices or data, especially among underprivileged children”, the association added, “Hence, embracing all the standard operating procedures of safety, the association of progressive schools urges the idea of reopening the schools physically for children.”

“Social isolation of children has grabbed its toll and has observed the struggle to stay engaged with lessons delivered over the screen. Studies suggest that children in remote learning situations are falling behind academically, especially children who were already struggling,” it said.

Stressing on the SOPs and vaccination, the president Manan Choksi said, “Prior to reopening the schools traditionally, we suggest all teachers get vaccinated, preferably with both the doses… Only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine shall be allowed to take classes.”

The schools shall adhere to Covid guidelines and in case of any contigency, shall revert to the virtual mode of learning, the association has assured the education department authorities.