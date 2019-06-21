Ahmedabad: School vans’ strike called off

The Ahmedabad School Vans Association called off their strike on Thursday after an intervention by State Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Advertising

In his meet with the association’s members, Jadeja emphasized that any kind of negligence concerning the safety and security of school students will not be tolerated, adding that they should work together in the favour of the students. He agreed to their demands to provide them an extension to procure the required permits, and to ease the procedure of registration and the process of taxi-van conversion to carry students. The vans will be back on the roads Friday onwards.

Also read | Vadodara: On day two of school van strike, police ferry students to school

The strike had come into effect after the traffic police and the Road Transport Office (RTO) had initiated a crackdown on vans and autos, which were found to be flouting safety norms for carrying students. The Vadodara Vans Association had also called off its two-day strike.

The vans were back in service on Thursday morning, after the Vadodara police agreed to give them a fresh deadline to complete all their paperwork. Following this, if any vehicle is found flouting safety norms, it will be detained by the police.