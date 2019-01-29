Ahmedabad: School van driver sentenced to life for raping 4-year-old

A special court on Monday sentenced a school van driver to life for raping a four-year-old girl in 2014.

The court held that the accused did not deserve mercy as the rape charges have been proved based on the medical reports and testimonies of witnesses.

Special Judge Vijay Kalotra found the accused, Pratik Joshi (27) alias Hiren, guilty under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

According to additional public prosecutor Nilesh Lodha, the girl was the last one to be dropped from the van that Joshi used to drive. On March 14, Joshi took the van to a secluded area and sexually assaulted the girl.

The medical report and testimonies of the doctor and the girl’s parents were relied upon by the court.

Lodha said that the girl also recorded her statement in the court but she did not say anything.

“She recorded the statement recently when she was seven-year-old. She was scared and after she was made comfortable by the Judge she spoke but said that she did not remember anything. However, at the entrance of the court, she identified the accused and cried. This was recorded by the court,” Lodha said.